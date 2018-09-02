International League

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

___

Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1

Indianapolis 5, Louisville 2

Durham 12, Norfolk 9

Pawtucket 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0

Syracuse 6, Buffalo 1

Toledo 1, Columbus 0

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company