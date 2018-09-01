Worker facing arrest grabs ax, shuts down Ohio Honda plant

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Honda contract employee about to be arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a felony warrant grabbed a fire ax and threatened to harm himself and others, prompting an hourslong shutdown of the massive facility in central Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton says deputies went to the Marysville plant around 2:45 p.m. Friday to serve a warrant on 30-year-old Max Arnold, of Marysville. He says Arnold grabbed a fire ax and refused to drop it after climbing atop a 30-foot high production press.

Patton says Arnold was subdued by Marysville special response officers and taken to a hospital when negotiations failed.

A Honda spokeswoman says the plant’s 1,800 second-shift employees weren’t at risk during the negotiations.

The plant resumed operations shortly after 8 p.m.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

