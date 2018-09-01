Second Half Of Ohio State-Oregon State Delayed By Lightning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the second half of Ohio State’s game against Oregon State has been delayed by lightning.

The Ohio Stadium stands cleared out as heavy rain rolled into Columbus during halftime. A lightning strike led to the second half being delayed until at least 2:20 p.m.

Ohio State was leading 42-14 on two touchdown passes by new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. and two scoring runs from Mike Weber.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was not on the Ohio State sideline as he served the first game of a three-game suspension for mismanaging former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other bad behavior.

