Police: 1 dead, 7 wounded in Cleveland nightclub shooting

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven people wounded in a nightclub shooting in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated near downtown around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital.

The spokeswoman says there was an altercation both in and out of the club but provided no further details.

The seven people who were wounded were taken to Cleveland hospitals.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company