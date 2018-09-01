Ohio State Eliminates Dozens Of Fees As Part Of Savings Plan

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is eliminating dozens of fees as part of plan to save students $1.9 million a year.

University trustees approved the plan Friday, which includes the elimination of 278 course fees, or about 70 percent of all fees, covering costs such as laboratory sessions or specialized materials.

As part of the same savings plan, trustees announced discounts on digital textbooks starting with a pilot program for College of Social Work courses, with students paying $24 to $74 for digital textbooks that would cost $128 to $400 as traditional textbooks.

The university will also waive costs when students take additional credit hours to finish their degrees, accept internships or do research, and will extend in-state tuition rates to more military families regardless of where students live.

