Ohio Police Officer Attacked By K9 Partner, Shoots Dog

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus say a K9 officer verbally correcting his dog’s behaviors was attacked by the animal and had to shoot it.

The Columbus Division of Police says Officer Brian Carter suffered “serious” bites to his arms during a training session Saturday morning. Carter was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery Saturday afternoon.

The dog, a 3 ½-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Benzi, was euthanized by a veterinarian.

Benzi had been in service with Columbus police for two years.

Columbus K9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Cartwright says it’s the first time that a Columbus officer has had to shoot a K9 partner.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company