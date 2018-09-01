Ohio Officer Who Shot Alleged Prostitute Under Investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio’s capital city say a vice detective who was stabbed in the hand by an alleged prostitute and fatally shot her inside a police vehicle is under criminal investigation for a citizen complaint made before the shooting.

The Columbus mayor’s office issued a statement Friday night saying the investigation of 30-year veteran Andrew Mitchell will determine whether there’s a connection between the complaint made sometime in August and the shooting of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry on Aug. 23.

Police have said Mitchell was working a prostitution detail when he tried to take Castleberry into custody inside the vehicle and shot her multiple times. Mitchell was hospitalized for what police say was a serious stab wound.

Mitchell must receive a psychological assessment and a medical clearance before returning to duty.

