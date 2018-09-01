Mold forces closure of West Virginia weather service office

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service has temporarily closed its office in West Virginia’s capital city because of a black mold infestation.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston Forecast Office of the National Weather Service was forced to evacuate its staff. National Weather Service spokesman Lee Hendricks said it could take two weeks or more to treat the mold.

Some employees have been moved to the National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh office while others have been moved to Wilmington, Ohio. The Pittsburg and Wilmington offices often overlap with Charleston’s coverage area.

Hendricks said meteorologists will continue to monitor weather data remotely and it should not affect the area’s forecasts.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

