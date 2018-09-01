Kentucky road named in memory of Medal of Honor recipient

PETERSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A road in a northern Kentucky county has been named after a Medal of Honor recipient.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a stretch of Ky. 20 off interstate 275 now has signs declaring it the “Sgt. Charles ‘Chalkie’ Fleek Memorial Highway.” Fleek was killed on May 27, 1969, in the Binh Duong Province of Vietnam. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously in 1970.

According to the award’s citation, Fleek was leading a squadron of soldiers in battle when a grenade landed among the troops. Fleek was the only one to notice the grenade. While he could have sought cover, he shouted a warning to his fellow soldiers and threw himself on the grenade. The blast killed him, but saved the lives of at least eight other soldiers.

