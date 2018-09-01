Kentucky road named in memory of Medal of Honor recipient

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PETERSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A road in a northern Kentucky county has been named after a Medal of Honor recipient.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a stretch of Ky. 20 off interstate 275 now has signs declaring it the “Sgt. Charles ‘Chalkie’ Fleek Memorial Highway.” Fleek was killed on May 27, 1969, in the Binh Duong Province of Vietnam. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously in 1970.

According to the award’s citation, Fleek was leading a squadron of soldiers in battle when a grenade landed among the troops. Fleek was the only one to notice the grenade. While he could have sought cover, he shouted a warning to his fellow soldiers and threw himself on the grenade. The blast killed him, but saved the lives of at least eight other soldiers.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company