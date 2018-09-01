Bills Keep QB McCarron, Cut Former 1st-rounder WR Coleman

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

The Buffalo Bills are keeping veteran AJ McCarron, leaving them with three quarterbacks on the roster, a person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press.

Buffalo also has released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round draft pick by Cleveland whom the Bills acquired last month.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the moves.

McCarron, an offseason free agent addition who was a backup in Cincinnati for four years, bruised his right throwing shoulder in an exhibition game. That hindered his pursuit of the starting job, particularly with the Bills having drafted Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in April.

McCarron returned to lead the Bills to a late comeback victory at Chicago on Thursday night, though his performance was inconsistent.

Still, Buffalo chose to keep him, along with 2017 backup Nate Peterman and, of course, Allen.

The Bills chose not to hold onto Coleman, who has been a disappointment since the Browns made him the 15th overall selection two years ago. Buffalo traded a seventh-round pick in 2020 for him.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company