Synthetic Pot Exposure Sickened Pennsylvania Prison Workers

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Officials say the substance that sickened more than two dozen Pennsylvania state prison employees in the past month and led to a statewide lockdown was synthetic marijuana.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says they believe the liquefied drug, also known as K2, is coming into facilities soaked into paper via letters or books. Inmates then eat or smoke it.

The findings were revealed just hours before at least five more prison workers were taken to hospitals after falling ill.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton says three workers at SCI Somerset reported feeling sick Thursday night after catching inmates smoking something. Two others later got sick.

The prison system remains on lockdown Friday.

In Ohio, nearly 30 people at prison have been treated this week for .

