NBA Player Charged With Breaking Fan’s Phone In NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been accused of breaking the cell phone of a fan who tried to videotape him in the middle of the night on a New York City street.

Police say Smith turned himself in on Friday to face a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. The NBA player was given a summons to appear in court at a later date and released.

A 20-year-old man reported that he was outside a Manhattan pizzeria on about 2:45 a.m. on July 29 when he spotted Smith and started videotaping him.

He said Smith snatched away his phone and broke the screen by tossing it into a construction zone.

An attorney for the one-time New York Knick called the accusation “nonsense.”

