Lunken Airport To Unveil World War II Memorial

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — A new memorial honoring Lunken Airport’s role during World War II is scheduled to be unveiled Saturday.

The airport, also known as Cincinnati Municipal Airport, was the world headquarters of the Air Transport Commands Ferrying Division starting in 1943.

The division directed more than 10,000 aircraft deliveries to locations all over the world, and it housed thousands of aircraft.

The Women’s Airforce Service Pilots and Army Corps were located at the nearby University of Cincinnati at the time, and they worked with the officers stationed at the airport.

The memorial unveiling is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the airport.

