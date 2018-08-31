Herman Says He’ll Talk To NCAA If Asked About Strip Club

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas football coach Tom Herman said he’s willing to talk to the NCAA about a visit to a Florida strip club with Zach Smith when both were Ohio State assistants.

Ohio State this week identified Herman as the assistant with Smith at the club, a visit that was revealed in an Ohio State investigation into how Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer handled domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

Ohio State has said Smith ran up a “significant bill” of nearly $600 of his own money at a Miami-area in May 2014. Ohio State could face an NCAA inquiry if the Buckeyes assistants paid for high school coaches who were present.

Herman said Thursday his wife knew and was OK with the strip club visit. Herman said he’ll speak honestly with the NCAA if asked to. He said he takes his responsibility as head coach at Texas very seriously.

