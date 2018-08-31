Boy, 13, Shot And Killed, 2nd Teen Wounded In Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been fatally shot and a 19-year-old man wounded in a targeted attack at a southwest Ohio apartment complex.

the slain teen has been identified as Jaraius Gilbert Jr., an eighth-grader at a Hamilton middle school. Hamilton police say he was shot multiple times. Datorion Burns also was hit multiple times but is expected to survive Wednesday evening’s attack.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit bemoaned yet another shooting at the housing complex saying, “Enough’s enough.”

Bucheit said police think they know who the suspects are and hope to make quick arrests and that officers are working to prevent retaliation shootings.

The Hamilton school district will make grief counselors available to students.

