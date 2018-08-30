Yelich Hits For Cycle, Brewers Beat Reds 13-12 In 10 Innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich led Milwaukee’s big comeback by hitting for the cycle on Wednesday night, and Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th inning, powering the Brewers to a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Aguilar connected off Raisel Iglesias (2-3) for Milwaukee’s fourth homer of the game, halting the Brewers’ month-long slide. Milwaukee has dropped 11 of 20 and slipped into third place in the NL Central, five games behind the Cubs.

Yelich became s player to hit for the cycle and the first since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. He also matched the club record with six hits of the Brewers’ 22 hits, including a two-run homer.

Mike Moustakas’ solo shot put Milwaukee ahead 11-10 in the eighth, but Joakim Soria’s wild pitch allowed Billy Hamilton to score the tying run in the bottom of the inning. Jeremy Jeffress (7-1) gave up Brandon Dixon’s homer in the 10th.

The Brewers extended their Great American Ball Park record to 21 straight games with at least one homer. Cincinnati connected five times, including a disputed three-run shot by reliever Michael Lorenzen that made it 10-6 in the sixth inning.

Taylor Williams threw an up-and-in pitch to Lorenzen, who was trying to bunt with two runners aboard and two strikes. The ball deflected off Lorenzen’s bat as he pulled away, and plate umpire Tony Randazzo ruled — over the objection of Brewers manager Craig Counsell — that Lorenzen was trying to avoid the pitch rather than bunt it.

Given an extra chance, on the next pitch for his fourth homer of the season, flipping his bat as he rounded the bases.

REDS MOVES

The Reds put LHP Amir Garrett on the 10-day DL with a bruised left foot. They reinstated RHP Jackson Stephens from the DL. He’s been sidelined since July 24 with torn cartilage in his right knee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Manny Pina was hit on the left side of the jaw by David Hernandez’s pitch in the seventh and spit out blood before leaving for a pinch-runner.

Reds: Joey Votto worked out again pregame but won’t be activated off the DL until Thursday at the earliest. He was hit on the right knee by a pitch on Aug. 4 and went on the DL on Aug. 17.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley beat the Reds 3-1 on May 2 in his Brewers debut in Cincinnati. He’s 4-0 in four career starts at Great American Ball Park with a 2.51 ERA.

Reds: LHP Cody Reed makes his second start of the season. He lasted three innings on April 9 against the Phillies, and has made his last 10 appearances out of the bullpen.

___

More AP MLB: and

Comments

comments