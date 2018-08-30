Ohio State trustees to be updated on doctor abuse inquiry

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University trustees are set to receive an update on the investigation into a former team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of male athletes and other students.

A law firm hired to investigate the claims has heard from more than 100 former students sharing firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. The allegations date from 1979 to 1997, most of his two decades at Ohio State. University officials’ responses to any concerns raised also are under investigation.

University Provost Bruce McPheron is scheduled to provide an update on the nearly 5-month-old investigation to the trustees’ Audit and Compliance Committee meeting Thursday on campus.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations and want to know the truth.

