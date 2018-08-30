Man Wanted For 2 Michigan Slayings Captured At Ohio Library

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man wanted by police in the slayings of his sister and her boyfriend has been arrested at an Ohio library.

Clinton Township police say Robert Marzejka was arrested Wednesday, three days after the victims’ bodies were found in trash bags. He’s charged with first-degree murder in Macomb County.

Police say Marzejka was arrested without a struggle at a library in Cincinnati. He’s being held Thursday at the Hamilton County, Ohio, jail while awaiting an extradition hearing Friday.

The bodies of 18-year-old Danielle Marzejka and 19-year-old Seren Bryan were discovered Sunday in a shed in Clinton Township.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company