Koch Network Lists GOP Lawmakers It Will Support

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The political network created by the billionaire Koch brothers is announcing plans to support its first wave of House candidates.

The sprawling conservative organization on Thursday pledged its financial resources and activists to help re-elect eight vulnerable Republicans deemed “principled” conservatives.

The Koch-backed candidates include: Reps. Rod Blum and David Young of Iowa, Dave Brat of Virginia, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Steve Chabot of Ohio, Will Hurd of Texas, Erik Paulsen of Minnesota and Peter Roskam of Illinois.

The announcement comes a month after President Donald Trump assailed the Koch brothers as “a total joke in real Republican circles.” Days earlier, network patriarch Charles Koch condemned Trump’s push for tariffs and the increase of government spending under the Republican president’s leadership.

