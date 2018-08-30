Kent State Orders Grad To Stop Promoting Open-carry Rally

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
KENT, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio has told a recent graduate to stop advertising an open-carry gun rally on campus because she doesn’t have permission to hold the event.

Kaitlin Bennett drew widespread attention in May when she posted photos of herself walking on the Kent State University campus with an AR-10 slung over her shoulder and carrying a mortar board with the words “Come and take it.”

Bennett planned to hold the rally Sept. 29.

Kent State said Wednesday it has told Bennett the event doesn’t comply with university policy because it’s not sponsored by a student organization or university department.

Bennett posted on Twitter that she plans to hold the rally and the university doesn’t have the right to stop gun owners from “legally gathering” on campus.

