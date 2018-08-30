Amber Alert Ends; Man, 3 Kids Found In Southern Michigan

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been called off in Michigan after police found a man and his three children.

Police say 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz is in custody Thursday and the children are safe. He was accused of taking the children, ages 2, 4 and 5, from Sturgis, Michigan, near the Indiana border.

Investigators believe Cruz drove the children into Indiana. He returned to Sturgis with the kids.

Sturgis police say the search began after the children’s mother reported an assault at home.

