4 dead after small civilian plane crashes on Air Force base

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed when a small civilian plane crashed on a U.S. Air Force base in Florida.

Military officials told news outlets that the Beechcraft B60 aircraft crashed Thursday morning in a remote area of Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle.

Base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield says the crash occurred in a densely wooded area, several miles from the base’s main runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed while approaching Destin Executive Airport, which is located across a bay from the base. Flight records say the plane departed from the Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.

Officials haven’t identified the victims. The plane is registered to Henry Leasing Company in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

