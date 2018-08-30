13 people detained in ICE raid on Ohio meat plant indicted

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say 13 people detained during a June immigration raid on an Ohio meat packing plant have been indicted federally with using false documents while applying for a job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 11 of the 13 people charged are Guatemalan citizens. The other two are from Mexico. They’re accused of making a false statement of citizenship and using false Social Security and state ID cards with another person’s name.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the Fresh Mark plant in Salem on June 19, detaining 146 employees. An ICE spokesman said the detained workers were primarily from Guatemala.

The company based in northeast Ohio noted after the raid that it’s a member of an ICE self-policing program that helps verify workers are in the U.S. legally.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company