State Unveils 5-year Strategic Plan For Education

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials have unveiled a five-year plan aimed at helping Ohio students succeed after graduating from high school.

The plan unveiled Tuesday focuses on ensuring each child has access to relevant and challenging academic experiences and resources across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, family background and/or income.

Tess Elshoff, State Board of Education president, said the “Each Child, Our Future” plan aims to ensure every child is challenged, prepared and empowered to become a “lifelong learner who contributes to society.”

The goal is to continue increasing the percentage of graduates who a year after receiving a diploma are enrolled in college, an adult career-technical education program or apprenticeship, serving in the military or earning a living wage.

The plan also stresses the importance of partnerships and quality schools.

