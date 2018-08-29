Ohio State Says Texas’ Herman Was With Smith At Strip Club

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has identified Texas head football coach Tom Herman as the Buckeyes assistant who went with Zach Smith to a Florida strip club when they were both Buckeyes assistants in 2014.

University spokesman Chris Davey on Tuesday that Herman was the Buckeyes assistant who was mentioned but unnamed in a 23-page investigation report of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

Ohio State has said Smith ran up a “significant bill” of nearly $600 of his own money at a Miami-area strip club in May 2014. Ohio State could face an NCAA inquiry if the Buckeyes assistants paid for high school coaches who were present.

Texas officials did not immediately comment.

Herman was offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2014 and left to be the head coach at Houston in 2015.

