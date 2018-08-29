Greif: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $67.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.72.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

Greif shares have declined 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.20, a drop of almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

