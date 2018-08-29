Fired Ohio State Assistant Zach Smith Lashes Out In Tweets

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith and blames the university president for an investigation that led to the suspension of coach Urban Meyer.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the 34-year-old Smith also lashed out at media, contended the investigation into his behavior was botched and said he hopes by the university to apologize. He also posted a picture of his two children to tell critics that “your reckless & complete disregard for human beings hurts innocent children.”

Meyer was suspended for three games after an investigation found he mishandled domestic-abuse accusations and other bad behavior from Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

