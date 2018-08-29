City councilman indicted on sex charges involving juveniles

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Ohio city councilman accused of sex charges involving multiple minors between 1997 and 2005 has been indicted on counts including rape and compelling prostitution.

Ohio’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that Conneaut City Councilman Phillip Garcia was indicted Tuesday by an Ashtabula County grand jury. The 26 counts also include charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and corruption of a minor.

The county sheriff’s office began investigating the 63-year-old Garcia, who owns Phil’s Catering in Ashtabula, in June. The charges relate to five juveniles who authorities say were between the ages of 13 and 17 when the alleged crimes occurred. Four were employees of Garcia’s catering business.

Garcia was jailed Tuesday. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

