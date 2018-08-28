State Urges Motorists To Stay Alert As Schools Begin

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State emergency medical services officials are urging Ohio motorists to stay alert in school zones, in residential areas and near schools as the school year starts around the state.

Ohio’s Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also says parents and teachers should remind students to be aware of their surroundings traveling to and from school.

Mel House, executive director of the Ohio Division of EMS, says preliminary data from the state’s Trauma Acute Care Registry shows 95 child pedestrians between the ages of 5 to 15 years of age were severely injured in the state last school year. That was from August 2017 through March 2017.

Motorists are reminded to follow all laws, be cautious driving near school buses and obey posted school speed limits.

