Pennsylvania Trooper Shooting Of Ohio Man Ruled Justified

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
GIRARD, Pa. (AP) — A northwestern Pennsylvania prosecutor says a state trooper was justified in shooting and killing an Ohio man.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri told reporters Tuesday that no criminal charges are warranted in Thursday’s shooting that killed 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa of Conneaut, Ohio.

Officers had responded to a call of a suspicious man near the railroad tracks in Girard Township.

Dashcam video shows Orrenmaa approach one trooper, holding his arms out in what looked like a shooting stance with a black and silver object.

He said the trooper then fired four times. The object later turned out to be a shaving razor, but both troopers said it appeared to be a gun.

