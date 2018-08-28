Ohio candidate provides details of alleged domestic abuse

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic lieutenant governor candidate is adding her voice to the #MeToo movement, sharing details of alleged abuse that led to her then-husband’s arrest in the 1980s.

At a roundtable on violence against women Tuesday, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton said she was grabbed, pushed, picked up, thrown down, punched in the back of the head and threatened by her first husband.

He was ultimately arrested, though never jailed. The two divorced in 1990. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Sutton said it felt “imperative” to share her story. She said she hopes it will help other women.

Her timing also coincides with criticism of the candidate Sutton’s running with, Richard Cordray, over his handling as Ohio attorney general of a backlog of untested rape kits.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company