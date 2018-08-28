Judge sentences convicted killer to death at resentencing

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge has sentenced a convicted serial killer to the death penalty in the man’s resentencing for slaying two teenage girls.

The judge on Tuesday followed the jury’s recommendation in the resentencing of 49-year-old Anthony Kirkland.

Kirkland was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing 14-year-old Casonya Crawford and 13-year-old Esme Kenney. Ohio’s Supreme Court overturned that sentence.

Kirkland’s lawyers argued for life in prison without the possibility of parole. They argued Kirkland was sexually, physically and mentally abused as a child and his life should be spared.

The prosecutor sought the death penalty, citing the “human carnage” committed. Authorities say he strangled the teens and burned their bodies.

Kirkland is serving a life sentence for killing two women in 2006.

A message left Tuesday for Kirkland’s attorneys was not immediately returned.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company