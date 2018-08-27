Wright State University Faculty Announce October Strike Date

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — The faculty union at Wright State University in Ohio has set Oct. 1 as a date to strike if its members reject a fact-finder’s report.

Union president and WSU Lake Campus professor Martin Kich says the strike will happen if at least 60 percent of the members reject the report due Sept. 11.

The university administration previously offered a three-year contract with no raises, reduced health benefits with higher premiums and a new furlough proposal.

The American Association of University Professors says the cut in benefits and a furlough combined would amount to a 9 percent pay cut.

Union leaders say the proposal would make it harder to attract faculty.

Kich says it’s unlikely the fact-finder will produce a report acceptable to the union.

The university has declined to comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company