Police Agencies Split $3M For Drug Education In Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — About 150 law enforcement agencies around Ohio are sharing in about $3 million in grants for drug use prevention education programs in public schools.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says that funding goes to police and sheriff’s offices to create or maintain such programs this school year. The recipients’ programs have to include education about preventing abuse of over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The grant opportunity was open to D.A.R.E. programs and school resource officer drug use prevention programs.

