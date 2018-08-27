MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Josh Gordon Back With Browns Says “I’ll Be All Right’

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns receiver Josh Gordon believes that this time he’s back to stay.

The oft-suspended former Pro Bowler recently returned to the team after stepping away for three weeks to get mental health counseling, the newest interruption in a career that has had numerous stops and starts.

The 27-year-old spoke Monday after practice for the first time since he came back and said he’s focused on the upcoming season and helping the Browns win.

Gordon has been limited by a hamstring issue since returning, but he’s confident he’ll be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against Pittsburgh.

He’s grateful for the support he’s received from the Browns organization and his teammates. Gordon said the only way to win back the trust of the Browns and coach Hue Jackson is “walk it out and live out those actions on a daily basis. I can’t make anybody feel any type of way about me.”

___

More AP NFL: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company