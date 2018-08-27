Firearms Group Says Hunting A $1.4B Industry In State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group associated with the firearms industry says hunting generates more than $1.4 billion for Ohio’s economy.

The newly formed Hunting Works for Ohio recently released its finding. The group is one of at least 18 state chapters organized through a project of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote the heritage and economic importance of hunting and shooting sports.

The group’s Ohio report found hunters spend $850 million a year on average in the state, including $320 million in trip-related expenses and $274 million on equipment.

The report also found that Ohio sees about 553,000 hunters each year and Ohioans who hunt generate $97 million in state and local taxes.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is a trade association for the firearms industry.

