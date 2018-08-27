MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Police To Discuss Fatal Gunfire Exchange

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati plan to provide more details of a gunfire exchange in which a man was killed and an officer wounded.

They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. EDT Monday.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac on Friday that the officer had an arm wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

A suspect died at the scene.

Isaac said Friday that officers were trying to serve a felony warrant when gunfire broke out around 3:40 p.m. He didn’t immediately identify the officer or suspect and said police would discuss the case after more investigation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company