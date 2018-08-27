Cincinnati Police To Discuss Fatal Gunfire Exchange

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati plan to provide more details of a gunfire exchange in which a man was killed and an officer wounded.

They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. EDT Monday.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac on Friday that the officer had an arm wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

A suspect died at the scene.

Isaac said Friday that officers were trying to serve a felony warrant when gunfire broke out around 3:40 p.m. He didn’t immediately identify the officer or suspect and said police would discuss the case after more investigation.

