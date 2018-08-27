Cincinnati Police Say Robbery Suspect Killed After Resisting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police opened fire on the suspect in a violent robbery after he pulled an apparent weapon from his waistband as they tried to arrest him, a dramatic scene captured on body-worn camera video shown publicly Monday.

Police learned after shooting the suspect that he was carrying a steel pellet gun. Volleys of police gunfire wounded one officer in an arm and grazed him. Other officers rushed him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Officer Ronald Schultz remained hospitalized Monday but was expected to make a full recovery.

Isaac earlier showed security footage of a mobile-phone store robbery two days before Friday’s shooting in which the store clerk was thrown down and punched repeatedly by a robber.

Police were trying to arrest James Clay, 20. After Schultz showed his stun gun, Clay reached behind to draw an apparent weapon.

The other two officers opened up with 16 rounds, hitting Clay repeatedly in his torso, arms and legs, the chief said. Clay was dead at the scene.

The chief said that he had discussed the shooting with Clay’s family, expressing condolences, and that they told him it was all right to say publicly that Clay had a history of mental health issues. Isaac said he also had a criminal history. Police were trying to serve the felony warrant at an apartment owned by Talbert House, which offers a range of community services.

Isaac said the two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, pending reviews including by the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office.

He said their response appeared to be “very much in line with their training,” after sensing their lives were in danger.

“We want to do no harm,” Isaac said. “However, our officers will defend themselves when put in these situations.”

This story has been corrected to show that the wounded officer remains hospitalized, and has not been released.

