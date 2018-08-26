True Freshman Adrian Martinez Named Nebraska’s Starting QB

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — True freshman Adrian Martinez has been named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for the opener against Akron on Saturday.

Martinez was No. 1 on the Cornhuskers’ depth chart released Sunday.

Martinez beat out redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia in a close competition. He will be the first true freshman in program history to start an opener at quarterback.

Martinez was the prize of Scott Frost’s first recruiting class at Nebraska, signing with the Cornhuskers after de-committing from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Fresno, California, didn’t play his senior season in high school because of a shoulder injury. Considered a perfect fit for Frost’s up-tempo spread-option offense, Martinez threw for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 1,400 yards and 14 TDs as a junior at Clovis West High.

