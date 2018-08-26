Public safety chief to leave job as Ohio leadership changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s public safety director says he plans to leave the department as a new governor takes office in a few months.

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born shared his plans in a recent video message for employees. He says as the administration changes, it’s time “for a new generation of leadership and ideas.”

Born has led the department since 2013, when he was appointed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik). Born previously served as superintendent of the State Highway Patrol, one of the department’s six divisions.

The others are Ohio Homeland Security; the Ohio Emergency Management Agency; Ohio Emergency Medical Services; the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

