P.H. Glatfelter announces sale of specialty paper unit

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Paper products maker P.H. Glatfelter has announced the $360 million sale of its specialty paper business unit, which includes a location in central Pennsylvania.

Glatfelter says the sale to investment firm Lindsay Goldberg includes facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio and woodyard operations in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

The York-based company founded during the Civil War said earlier this year that it plans to focus on growing its engineered materials businesses, which produces such diverse items as feminine hygiene products, food packaging and air filters.

The specialty papers unit employs about 1,800 people and has plants in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; Chillicothe, Ohio; and Fremont, Ohio. The company said there were no plans to close the local mill, the top employer in Spring Grove area.

