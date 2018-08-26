Major League Soccer
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.