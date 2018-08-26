Jail To Use New Wings To Help Treat Inmates With Addiction

CINCINNATI (AP) — A jail in Cincinnati is adding 92 new beds to help treat inmates with substance addiction.

The Cincinnati Enquirer the beds are part of two new jail wings at the Hamilton County Justice Center that are being retrofitted from existing space. The project is funded through a $2.5 million state capital grant.

Officials say the wings will help alleviate jail crowding and expand addiction treatment programs for those with substance use disorders.

Maj. Chris Ketterman says the jail built to house 875 inmates currently houses about 1,600. Sheriff Jim Neil says nearly a third of the inmates have an addiction.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the new wings are a “very humane approach” to issues the justice center is seeing.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2019.

