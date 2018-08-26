Eastern League

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
Altoona 9, Richmond 2

Altoona 3, Richmond 0

Trenton 7, Hartford 6

Bowie 2, Erie 1

Portland 4, Reading 3

New Hampshire 9, Binghamton 7

Akron 6, Harrisburg 2

Trenton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

