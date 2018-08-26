Coast Guard Suspends Search For Man Missing In Lake Erie

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says its search for a man reported missing in Lake Erie has been suspended.

Coast Guard officials said the search for a man who went missing in the lake after reportedly jumping off a boat for a swim at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina was suspended Sunday. Their search may resume later pending more information.

The Coast Guard says the missing man apparently was on a boat with another person who called for help around 5 p.m Saturday when the 46-year-old man didn’t resurface. The missing man reportedly was wearing a life jacket. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The Coast Guard said boats, a helicopter and sonar were used to conduct the search.

Mentor is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company