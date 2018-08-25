MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns’ Josh Gordon Back On Active Roster, Set To Practice

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is another step closer to playing again.

The former Pro Bowler was cleared to participate in team walk-throughs on the field Saturday after the Browns removed Gordon from the active/non-football injury list. Gordon had only been working on the side with trainers and watching practice since returning Aug. 24 from a three-week break to address health issues.

Coach Hue Jackson said Friday that Gordon is expected to be practicing within the next few days. Jackson would like to get Gordon into this week’s exhibition finale against Detroit so he could possibly play in the Sept. 9 opener against Pittsburgh.

Gordon left the team on the eve of training camp to receive treatment as part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The 27-year-old has missed most of the past four seasons because of violations of the NFL’s substance abuse program.

