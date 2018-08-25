MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 Nursing Home Workers Plead Guilty In Elderly Woman’s Death

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — Two former Ohio nursing home employees have pleaded guilty in the death of a 76-year-old woman who wandered outside in January and died of hypothermia.

36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, pleaded guilty Thursday in Putnam County to felony forgery and misdemeanor gross patient neglect. The county prosecutor has recommended that the women receive probation.

Authorities say Friesel and Fenbert falsified a log showing someone had checked on Phyllis Campbell, who had dementia, at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Investigators learned that Campbell left the building around 12:30 a.m. Her body was found outside eight hours later. The overnight low was 2 degrees below zero.

A third ex-employee awaits trial in November.

The women’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached Saturday.

___

Information from: The Courier,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company