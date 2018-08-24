MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump To Enter Divided Republican Party In Battleground Ohio

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump’s mission is to rally Republicans behind GOP candidates in the nation’s premier swing state.

But when he steps into battleground Ohio, he is entering a state, and a Republican Party, deeply divided by his presidency.

Trump headlines a state GOP fundraising dinner Friday that traditionally features the state’s Republican royalty. Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk), a fierce Trump critic, won’t be there. He cites a personal conflict.

No state has featured an uglier prolonged public clash between the Republican president and a sitting Republican governor.

Headed into high-stakes elections for governor, Senate and House, the intraparty feud threatens to undermine GOP chances come November, and perhaps into 2020.

Republican strategists say both men can help candidates in different ways, particularly if voters don’t force them to choose.

