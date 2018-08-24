Hansen Scores 1st Goal Of Season In 87th, Crew Tie Fire 1-1

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute and the Columbus Crew tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 on Thursday night.

Columbus (11-8-7) won for just the second time in its last six road games — with four losses. Chicago (6-15-6) ended its longest losing streak in franchise history at eight games.

Hansen had a deflected cross fall to his feet at the penalty spot and curled in an easy finish. He hadn’t scored since his MLS debut on March 25, 2017.

Nemanja Nikolic scored his 12th goal of the season for Chicago in the 67th minute. He raced to a poorly paced back-pass and sent home a breakaway shot for his fourth goal in the last four games against Columbus.

Chicago lost its first game of the season when scoring the opening goal, going 6-1-2.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company