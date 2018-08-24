Deadlocked Ohio congressional race could be decided Friday

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The result is almost official in a deadlocked special congressional election in Ohio.

Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, led Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, ended the Aug. 7 election separated by less than a percentage point.

With thousands of votes outstanding and an automatic recount possible, The Associated Press didn’t call the race.

The elections board in Franklin County, the most populous county in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, is set to certify official results Friday. If Balderson and O’Connor land within half a percentage point of each other, a recount would go forward.

Balderson and O’Connor face off again in November either way. The August election was for former Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi’s (TEE’-behr-eez) unexpired term. The November election decides the next full, two-year term.

